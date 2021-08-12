Overview

Dr. Son Bui, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University.



Dr. Bui works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.