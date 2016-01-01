Overview of Dr. Son Dinh, MD

Dr. Son Dinh, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Dinh works at Premier Nephrology Of Orange County in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Garden Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure, Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.