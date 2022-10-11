Overview

Dr. Son Do, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Do works at Digestive Health Associates of Texas, P.A. in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.