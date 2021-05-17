Overview

Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.



Dr. Nguyen works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc. in Banning, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.