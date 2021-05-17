Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Son Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Banning, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Cetec.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
-
1
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.264 N Highland Springs Ave Ste 2A, Banning, CA 92220 Directions (951) 845-8856Tuesday9:00am - 1:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
My daughter & I are very pleased with Dr Son Nguyen! We had our first appointment with him and he was very professional. He was very thorough and unlike other doctors, he wasn't rushed. He actually listens to his patience and takes notes and he does NOT haphazardly write prescriptions for every little problem. It's very hard these days to find a "real"doctor that actually cares for their patients and likes practicing medicine. We have several doctors in our family but unfortunately, they practice far out of our area. We do know the difference between a quality doctor like Dr Nguyen and one who's just an uncaring, rushed, bad mannered, career hating pill pusher!!!
About Dr. Son Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1376593889
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Med Center
- Universidad Cetec
- California Baptist College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.