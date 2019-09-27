Overview of Dr. Son Nguyen, MD

Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Nguyen works at Arlington Plastic Surgery in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.