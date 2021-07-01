Overview

Dr. Son Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Abbeville General Hospital, Franklin Foundation Hospital and Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Acadiana Surgery Center in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.