Dr. Son Truong, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Son Truong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wichita, KS. They completed their fellowship with UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
Pulmonary and Sleep Consultants of Kansas3009 N CYPRESS ST, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 669-9921
- Wesley Medical Center
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Ascension Via Christi St. Teresa
- Kansas Heart Hospital
- Pawnee Valley Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
Dr. Troung's nurse assistant is very rude and doesn't want to help the patient. When asked a question she is very argumentative. Don't know how many on his staff but Julie is terribly rude. Alot of times have to call several times because she wouldn't call in prescription. Was told insurance would not cover equipment I needed. Which I found out it does cover.
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Truong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Truong has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Truong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.
