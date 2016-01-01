Overview

Dr. Sona Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TX A & M UNIV SYS HSC COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Sona Amin, MD | Wellstar Endocrinology in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.