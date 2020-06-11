Dr. Sona Degann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sona Degann, MD
Dr. Sona Degann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Degann's Office Locations
Nerissa Guballa MD PC408 E 76TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-0900
Sona I Degann MD328 E 75th St Apt A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 249-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Degann is the best! Something about her demeanor is so reassuring and calming which is just what you want when you’re pregnant. My delivery went perfectly and even my doula who has been at hundreds of births told me how impressed she was with Dr. Degann.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1093876963
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Degann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
