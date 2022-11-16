Dr. Sona Kamat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sona Kamat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sona Kamat, MD
Dr. Sona Kamat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamat's Office Locations
- 1 13100 Manchester Rd Ste 70, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 492-2323
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Kamat almost from her start. Though I live in Illinois, I have stayed with her whenever she moved. She is absolutely the best doctor I have ever been with. She is so thorough and knows exactly how to treat her patients. I must also included Lauren Scott. She is a terrific person and PA. I always know what I am dealing with. I would not go anywhere else
About Dr. Sona Kamat, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1407896129
Education & Certifications
- AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamat has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamat speaks Hindi.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.