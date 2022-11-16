Overview of Dr. Sona Kamat, MD

Dr. Sona Kamat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville, Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.