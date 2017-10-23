Dr. Sona Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sona Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sona Sharma, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
1
Duke Endocrinology Clinic30 Duke Medicine Cir # 3085, Durham, NC 27710 Directions (919) 668-5360
2
Duke Endocrinology South Durham234 Crooked Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 620-5300
3
UC Health Diabetes and Endocrinology222 Piedmont Ave Ste 6000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7400
4
UC Physicians Endocrinology7700 University Ct, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sharma shows a genuine concern for her patients. She does a comprehensive study to find what the underlying cause is for the medical issue. In essence, she doesn't merely just treat the symptoms.
About Dr. Sona Sharma, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1336326131
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- Wright State University
- Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
