Dr. Sonak Daulat, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonak Daulat, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Daulat works at
Locations
All Allergy Asthma & Immunology Clinic PA10216 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218 Directions (214) 321-2800
All Allergy Asthma Immunology3600 Gaston Ave Ste 1056, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 328-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sonak Daulat, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daulat has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daulat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
