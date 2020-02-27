Overview of Dr. Sonal Bhatia, MB BS

Dr. Sonal Bhatia, MB BS is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Bhatia works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.