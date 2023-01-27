Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Arch Health Medical Group - Poway15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
I am so thankful to have had Dr. Khattri take my daughter as a patient on Teledoc on Dec. 4, 2022. In my opinion she saved my daughters eye and possibly her life because of her expertise. I might not have gone into the ER to have my daughter seen over what I thought was an allergic reaction. Over video Dr. listened carefully, asked questions and examined my daughter. She advised us to immediately go to the ER to seek a ct scan and iv antibiotics. When we got to the ER my daughter received the scan and was immediately put on IVA. She was diagnosed with Orbital Cellulitis which is very rare, especially for a 12 year old. We were eventually transferred to Stanford Children’s Medical Hospital where my daughter had an emergency surgery to save her eye and prevent the infection from entering her brain. My daughter is healthy and well and if it had not been for our initial exam with Dr. Khattri I know I would not be able to say the same for my daughter today. THANK YOU DR. KHATTRI!!!!!
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Saint John Hospital and Medical Center
- Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
