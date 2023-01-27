See All Pediatricians in Poway, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD

Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Khattri works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khattri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arch Health Medical Group - Poway
    15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 27, 2023
    I am so thankful to have had Dr. Khattri take my daughter as a patient on Teledoc on Dec. 4, 2022. In my opinion she saved my daughters eye and possibly her life because of her expertise. I might not have gone into the ER to have my daughter seen over what I thought was an allergic reaction. Over video Dr. listened carefully, asked questions and examined my daughter. She advised us to immediately go to the ER to seek a ct scan and iv antibiotics. When we got to the ER my daughter received the scan and was immediately put on IVA. She was diagnosed with Orbital Cellulitis which is very rare, especially for a 12 year old. We were eventually transferred to Stanford Children’s Medical Hospital where my daughter had an emergency surgery to save her eye and prevent the infection from entering her brain. My daughter is healthy and well and if it had not been for our initial exam with Dr. Khattri I know I would not be able to say the same for my daughter today. THANK YOU DR. KHATTRI!!!!!
    Thankful Mom — Jan 27, 2023
    About Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013997303
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint John Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonal Khattri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khattri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khattri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khattri works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khattri’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

