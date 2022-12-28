See All Gastroenterologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Kumar works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Cirrhosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Liver Disease Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Liver Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Procedure Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Liver Test Chevron Icon
Liver Vein Outflow Obstruction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (99)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1952523268
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

