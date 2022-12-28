Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- NY
- New York
- Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD
Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kumar works at
Locations
-
1
Weill Cornell Medicine Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Newyork-presbyterian David H. Koch Center1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat pH Probe
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Screening Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Endoanal
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Esophageal
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Alcoholic Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Liver Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diagnostic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat E. coli Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Procedure
- View other providers who treat Genetic Diseases
- View other providers who treat Genetic Testing
- View other providers who treat Genital Herpes
- View other providers who treat Giardiasis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Enlargement
- View other providers who treat Liver Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Liver Test
- View other providers who treat Liver Vein Outflow Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Medication Management
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Strep Throat
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
It’s always pleasure to see Dr .Sonal kumar .She is always loving,helpful and caring doctor.She is an excellent and professional doctor.Her team are always loving and helpful too
About Dr. Sonal Kumar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952523268
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Barnes Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.