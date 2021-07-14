Dr. Sonal Mehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Mehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonal Mehr, MD
Dr. Sonal Mehr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Mehr works at
Dr. Mehr's Office Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Overton Park2714 Union Avenue Extended # 150, Memphis, TN 38112 Directions (901) 445-6326
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehr?
Dr. Mehr is my brother’s doctor. He has Alzheimer’s or memory loss. She is very kind and compassionate and great with my brother. She is patient and explains things to him so well
About Dr. Sonal Mehr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1205057957
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mehr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehr works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.