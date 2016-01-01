Overview of Dr. Sonal Mehta, MD

Dr. Sonal Mehta, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at The Center on Aging in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.