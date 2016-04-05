Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD
Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They completed their residency with Fairlawn Center
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh's Office Locations
Sonal Parikh M.D5596 W Norvell Bryant Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-6999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Parikh is kind and carrying. Extremely professional.
About Dr. Sonal Parikh, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1356332233
Education & Certifications
- Fairlawn Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.