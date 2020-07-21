Overview of Dr. Sonal Patel, DO

Dr. Sonal Patel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Duly Health and Care in Bloomingdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.