Dr. Sonal Patel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sonal Patel, DO
Overview of Dr. Sonal Patel, DO
Dr. Sonal Patel, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care220 Springfield Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sonal Patel was a last-minute acquisition for me, I haven't had a primary physician in many many years and needed one fast. In my initial appointment, I knew I had found an Angel. Dr. Patel is an extremely kind and caring individual, that puts your mind at ease. She listens to you, like no other Dr. I've ever been to. She discusses your symptoms and happily goes over and above in explaining her diagnosis. I find it hard to believe, you will ever find a more compassionate primary care physician Dr. Patel and her staff, have made seeing a primary care physician something I actually look forward to. Thank You, Dr. Patel, from the bottom of my heart, you have gone over and above and have eased my mind on numerous occasions and I couldn't possibly thank you enough!
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- University Of Il At Chicago/Christ Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North
