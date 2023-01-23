Overview

Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at White Memorial Community Health Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA and Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.