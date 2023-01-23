Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonal Patel, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Adventist Health White Memorial and Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
White Memorial Community Health Center1828 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 5000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 987-1200
-
2
Pasadena Office301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 401, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-6680Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
3
White Memorial Pediatric Medical Group1700 E Cesar E Chavez Ave Ste 3000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 307-8597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Universal Primary Care801 S Chevy Chase Dr Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 637-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel is highly intelligent and professional doctor. She spends time and efforts to take care of patients. Her Diagnose and treatment plan is very good. I greatly appreciate her help and highly recommend her to others.
About Dr. Sonal Patel, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1346376894
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Mc
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UCLA
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.