Dr. Sonal Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonal Sethi, MD
Dr. Sonal Sethi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Program
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Oncology - Webster501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3626Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
Thank you for keeping me healthy with my issues of cancer and anemia. Her office staff is genuinely friendly and polite. Dr. Sethi makes it easy for me to ask questions and understand the answers.
About Dr. Sonal Sethi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1437348281
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Program
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi works at
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.