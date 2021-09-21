Overview of Dr. Sonal Shah-Rhodes, MD

Dr. Sonal Shah-Rhodes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Shah-Rhodes works at Duly Health and Care in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.