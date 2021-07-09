Dr. Sonal Sura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonal Sura, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonal Sura, MD
Dr. Sonal Sura, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sura works at
Dr. Sura's Office Locations
-
1
Bno8991 Brighton Ln, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 949-3130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sura?
Dr. Sura and Nurse Jody are the epitome of professionalism and knowledge. Dr. Sura put me at ease and explained all the reasons for her course of treatment for me. She was warm and confident and answered all my questions in a non-clinical way. I'm fortunate to be in her expert hands.
About Dr. Sonal Sura, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1497918601
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sura accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sura works at
Dr. Sura has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sura speaks Gujarati.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.