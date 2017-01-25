See All Neurologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD

Neurology
2.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Kulkarni works at Inova Medical Group - Neurology I in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Neurology-Alexandria
    1500 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 845-1500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Inova Medical Group - Neurology I
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 845-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Visual Field Defects
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Visual Field Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 25, 2017
    My neurologist, Dr. Stuart Stark set me up an appointment with Dr. Kulkarni on 10/20/2014 for an eye test. Her evaluation concluded that I had a disease called, "Horner's Sundrome, where the eye doesn't react contracting in daylight, nor dilating in the darker times of the day This injury is permanent. Dr. Kullarni is a highly qualified neurologist, who specializing eye issues with her patients. I highly recommend her to anyone having needs that fall within her expertise, Thomas G. Buckingham
    Thomas G. Buckingham in Alexandria, VA — Jan 25, 2017
    About Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Marathi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730297938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • The University of Chicago
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonalee Kulkarni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulkarni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulkarni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulkarni has seen patients for Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulkarni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulkarni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

