Dr. Sonali Birewar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonali Birewar, MD
Dr. Sonali Birewar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indira Ghandi Medical College|Indira Ghandi Medical College - Nagpur, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Birewar works at
Dr. Birewar's Office Locations
ADC Cedar Park1201 N Lakeline Blvd Ste 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5328
North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 994-1743Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgeable and really enjoy her sense of humor which puts you at ease. On first visit she was able to sit and look at my medications and wha was the cause of my kidney issue. Previous doctor totally missed it.
About Dr. Sonali Birewar, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1043310352
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin|Medical College of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, WI
- Univ Of South Dakota, Sch Of Med
- University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine - Sioux Falls, SD
- Indira Ghandi Medical College|Indira Ghandi Medical College - Nagpur, India
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
