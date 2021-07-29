Overview of Dr. Sonali Birewar, MD

Dr. Sonali Birewar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indira Ghandi Medical College|Indira Ghandi Medical College - Nagpur, India and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.



Dr. Birewar works at The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Cedar Park Nephrology Clinic in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Acidosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.