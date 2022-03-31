Dr. Sonali Bora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonali Bora, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonali Bora, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They graduated from Emory University.
Locations
Integrated Psychiatric Services3333 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 160, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 335-6020Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bora is obviously very well trained and educated; she is incredibly well informed. She is also very nice and professional in all her interactions with us. She's always been willing to answer our questions. I do at times feel she is rushed but am sure she is very busy.
About Dr. Sonali Bora, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1831375682
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bora has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bora.
