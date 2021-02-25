Overview of Dr. Sonali Bose, MD

Dr. Sonali Bose, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Bose works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.