Dr. Sonali Bose, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sonali Bose, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 E 102nd St # Tower, New York, NY 10029 Directions
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Bose does caring care, very thorough. She follows up with me.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912024464
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
