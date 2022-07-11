Overview

Dr. Sonali Judd, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Judd works at Bay Area Primary Care Assocs in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.