Dr. Khandelwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonali Khandelwal, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonali Khandelwal, MD
Dr. Sonali Khandelwal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Khandelwal's Office Locations
Univ. Rheumatologists1611 W Harrison St Ste 510, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I adore Dr. Khandelwal, she always takes the time to explain everything. She always encourages me to ask any questions. I trust her with my care. She is the BEST.
About Dr. Sonali Khandelwal, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1871773291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Rheumatology
