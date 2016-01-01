Overview of Dr. Sonali Kumar, MD

Dr. Sonali Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Gujarat and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kumar works at Family Physicians Of West Colonial in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.