Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Med College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Majmudar works at Sonali Majmudar MD in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Solutions
    1585 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 781-3002
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Sonali P. Majmudar
    600 S Randall Rd Ste 230, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 781-3002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergy Shots

Treatment frequency



Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    English, Gujarati
    NPI Number
    • 1528164118
    1528164118
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke'S Med Center Chicago Il
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • McGaw Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Med College of Wisconsin

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majmudar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majmudar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majmudar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majmudar has seen patients for Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majmudar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Majmudar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majmudar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majmudar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majmudar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

