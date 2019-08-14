Overview

Dr. Sonali Majmudar, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Med College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Majmudar works at Sonali Majmudar MD in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.