Overview of Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD

Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Sethi works at Neuromuscular Center in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchoscopy, Thoracentesis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.