Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD
Dr. Sonali Sethi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (888) 526-3145Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1053519058
Education & Certifications
- St. Vincents Med Ctr
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St. Baranabas
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sethi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sethi has seen patients for Bronchoscopy, Thoracentesis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sethi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sethi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sethi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.