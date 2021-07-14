Overview of Dr. Sonali Singh, MD

Dr. Sonali Singh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Federal Way, WA.



Dr. Singh works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates on 320th in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.