Dr. Sonali Talsania, MD
Overview of Dr. Sonali Talsania, MD
Dr. Sonali Talsania, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Talsania's Office Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - Robert Burch Family Eye Center250 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great. Shes a rockstar
About Dr. Sonali Talsania, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1881955276
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Talsania has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talsania accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talsania has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talsania has seen patients for Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) , Lazy Eye and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talsania on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Talsania. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talsania.
