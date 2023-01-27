Dr. Sonam Rama, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonam Rama, DO is a Dermatologist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Rama works at
Locations
Forefront Dermatology - Ann Arbor706 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 Directions (260) 200-5730Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Forefront Dermatology - Plymouth990 W Ann Arbor Trl Ste 205, Plymouth, MI 48170 Directions (734) 228-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rama is excellent! Always takes time to listen. Office staff is amazing too.
About Dr. Sonam Rama, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1174915532
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital
- Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
