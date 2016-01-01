Overview of Dr. Sonata Cooper, MD

Dr. Sonata Cooper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cooper works at St. Barnabas Hospital in Bronx, NY with other offices in Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.