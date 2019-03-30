See All Pediatricians in Pikesville, MD
Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD

Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Heiligman works at Sondra D K Heiligman MD LLC in Pikesville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Heiligman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sondra D K Heiligman MD LLC
    7211 Park Heights Ave Ste 6, Pikesville, MD 21208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 318-8550

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Circumcision
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Dry Skin
Fever
Headache
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Second-Degree Burns
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Throat Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2019
    I used Dr. Heiligman for my older son who is now in his 30s. Then, I had another son 17 years ago who has seen her since he was born. She may not be available right away; but when you speak to Dr. Heiligman, you always get her full attention as well as her expertise knowledge on any topic related to pediatrics. Her unexpected sense of humor makes even the worst situations more tolerable. I would highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1497802482
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sondra Heiligman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heiligman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heiligman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heiligman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heiligman works at Sondra D K Heiligman MD LLC in Pikesville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Heiligman’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Heiligman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heiligman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heiligman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heiligman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

