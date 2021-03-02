Dr. Songchuan Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Songchuan Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Songchuan Guo, MD
Dr. Songchuan Guo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SHANTOU UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
They are accepting new patients.
Dr. Guo's Office Locations
- 1 757 60th St Fl 5, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 439-3250
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Guo is the most compassionate doctor we’ve worked with. He is an amazing doctor and we feel blessed to have found him to treat our parents’ cancer diagnosis.
About Dr. Songchuan Guo, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANTOU UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
