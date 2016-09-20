Overview of Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD

Dr. Soni Srivastav, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Srivastav works at Pinnacle Health END Assocs in Mechanicsburg, PA with other offices in Annville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.