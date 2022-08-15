Overview of Dr. Sonia Adams, MD

Dr. Sonia Adams, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Adams works at SMG Women's Health at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in North Dartmouth, MA and Methuen, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.