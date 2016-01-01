Overview of Dr. Sonia Bagga, MD

Dr. Sonia Bagga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAUGAR UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Bagga works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.