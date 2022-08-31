Overview of Dr. Sonia Bajaj, MD

Dr. Sonia Bajaj, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Crowley, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Rose Medical Center and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.



Dr. Bajaj works at Huguley Medical Associates Rheumatology in Crowley, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.