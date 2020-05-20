Dr. Sonia Benn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Benn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonia Benn, MD
Dr. Sonia Benn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Benn's Office Locations
7945 Wolf River Blvd Ste 320, Germantown, TN 38138
West Clinic, 7668 Airways Blvd, Southaven, MS 38671, (662) 349-9556
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Benn was today, 5/19/2020... She explained EVERYTHING to me in such detail that none of my previous oncologists, although they were good, had done. Her bedside manners are excellent. She made me feel very comfortable immediately.
About Dr. Sonia Benn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1801825781
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Va Med School
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Benn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benn accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benn has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Benn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.