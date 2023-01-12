Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Bennett, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Bennett, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beavercreek, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.
Locations
1
Wright State Physicians - Geriatrics725 University Blvd, Beavercreek, OH 45324 Directions (937) 245-7200
2
Ukhealthcare Turfland -2195 Harrodsburg Rd Ste 125, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 323-1786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Jo Yvette Pelfrey5678 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 245-7200
- 4 800 Rose St Rm MN-524, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-1786
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Before she entered the treatment room on my first visit, she had read all of my considerable medical history and not only anticipated my areas of concern, but was extremely empathetic. She took her time with the interview and performed a thorough assessment. I was very impressed, both with her knowledge and her caring attitude.
About Dr. Sonia Bennett, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1265826192
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
