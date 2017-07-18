See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Sonia Cabrera-Quezada, MD

Internal Medicine
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sonia Cabrera-Quezada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Cabrera-Quezada works at Gouverneur Healthcare Services in New York, NY.

Dr. Cabrera-Quezada's Office Locations

    Gouverneur Rehabilitation Center
    227 Madison St, New York, NY 10002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Asthma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Jul 18, 2017
    I have consulted Dr. Cabrera for several years. She is extremely knowledgeable, caring and friendly, and (most important) meticulous when asking questions and discovering potential problems that a patient may be reluctant to share. She takes detailed notes and asks me whether concerns from one or two years ago are still an issue. She inspires confidence and does not rush the patient through an examination or consultation. I would recommend Dr. Cabrera to anyone who needs a general practitioner.
    Paul Kunkel in New York, NY — Jul 18, 2017
    About Dr. Sonia Cabrera-Quezada, MD

    Internal Medicine
    39 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1255421244
    Education & Certifications

    CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Internal Medicine
