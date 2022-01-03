Dr. Devgan-Kacker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Devgan-Kacker, MD
Overview
Dr. Sonia Devgan-Kacker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Locations
Hart Karin S1220 La Venta Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 379-9125
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I have gone to Dr. Sonia Devgan for many years through urgent care. I love her straight forward sense of treatment while hearing the whole picture. She truly gets it and wants the best for her patients. The new facility is spotless and they take all necessary precautions. The staff is very helpful and hardworking. I would still be going if not needing a specific specialist for care. Wonderful care.
About Dr. Sonia Devgan-Kacker, MD
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devgan-Kacker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devgan-Kacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Devgan-Kacker speaks French and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Devgan-Kacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devgan-Kacker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devgan-Kacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devgan-Kacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.