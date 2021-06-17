Overview of Dr. Sonia Eden, MD

Dr. Sonia Eden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Semmes-Murphy Clinic



Dr. Eden works at DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.