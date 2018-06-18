Overview

Dr. Sonia Gajula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Gajula works at ORDER SAINT FRANCIS MEDICAL GROUP DEPARTMENT OF UROLOGY in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.