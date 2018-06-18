Dr. Sonia Gajula, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajula is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Gajula, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Gajula, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, Osf Saint Clare Medical Center, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Luke Medical Center and OSF St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Gajula works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Osf Multi-specialty Group1001 Main St Ste 400, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 308-0900
-
2
Cub Pharmacy1800 N Knoxville Ave, Peoria, IL 61603 Directions (309) 308-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Graham Hospital Association
- Osf Saint Clare Medical Center
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- OSF Saint Luke Medical Center
- OSF St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gajula?
In 1 1/2 years my HA1C’s have dropped from 7.2-7.5 to my latest if 6.2. I am thrilled!
About Dr. Sonia Gajula, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1417055989
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gajula has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajula accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajula has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gajula works at
Dr. Gajula has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajula on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajula. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajula.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gajula, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gajula appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.