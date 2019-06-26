Dr. Sonia Ghai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sonia Ghai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sonia Ghai, MD
Dr. Sonia Ghai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Ghai's Office Locations
Cental Bakersfield Community Health Center301 BRUNDAGE LN, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 323-6086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
San DImas Medical Group100 Old River Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 663-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Ghai Sad to see her leave San Dimas. She genuinely takes an interest in her patients. And takes the time to listen to any concern or issues you might be having. She made me feel very comfortable since my first visit with my 1st pregnancy.
About Dr. Sonia Ghai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710142575
Education & Certifications
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- GORAKHPUR UNIVERSITY / BABA RAGHAV DAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghai has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Mastodynia and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.