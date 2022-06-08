Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonia Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sonia Gibson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Advanced Endocrine Care/TELEMEDICINE COMPANY1314 E Las Olas Blvd # 898, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (754) 812-6865
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
I have always have a very calming experience with her!
About Dr. Sonia Gibson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1316190507
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State Univerity
- Wayne State University, Detroit Medical Center, Detroit, Mi-Internal Medicine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.